Quest Partners LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Quest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 83.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 289,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,190,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $218.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.73 and a 12-month high of $226.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total value of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.11.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

