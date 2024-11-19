Quest Partners LLC Sells 15,579 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Quest Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $834,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 64.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3,110.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance
NYSE TPH opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $47.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes
In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,869.76. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.
