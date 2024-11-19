Quest Partners LLC Sells 15,579 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Quest Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 33,629 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $834,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 64.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 3,110.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 104,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPH opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $28.74 and a one year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,869.76. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

