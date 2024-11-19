Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

Range Resources Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE RRC opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Range Resources news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40,111.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $186,274.66. This represents a 27.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,121.50. This trade represents a 56.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Range Resources by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Range Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Range Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

