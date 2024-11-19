RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $323.19 and last traded at $322.51, with a volume of 145964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.13.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.39 and a 200 day moving average of $286.36.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

