REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) Insider Owen Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA – Get Free Report) insider Owen Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$247.82 ($160.92), for a total transaction of A$495,634.00 ($321,840.26).

On Monday, November 11th, Owen Wilson sold 13,000 shares of REA Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$236.67 ($153.68), for a total transaction of A$3,076,723.00 ($1,997,872.08).

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.81.

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

