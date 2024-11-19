Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.95 and last traded at $56.95. Approximately 872,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,660,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.96%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 48.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 75.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.