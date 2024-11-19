Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Receives $193.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.00.

RRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $1,579,583.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,935,728.54. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 17.4% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 13.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRX opened at $172.69 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $113.79 and a 52-week high of $185.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

