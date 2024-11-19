Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 110.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

REGN stock opened at $762.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $750.20 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $977.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,033.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,099.55.

View Our Latest Report on REGN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.