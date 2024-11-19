Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on REPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital upgraded Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REPL opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

