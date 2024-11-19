Reviewing Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Binah Capital Group (NASDAQ:BCG – Get Free Report) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 83.0% of Binah Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Binah Capital Group has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Binah Capital Group -2.04% -148.02% -6.41% Perella Weinberg Partners -11.09% -295.65% 10.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Binah Capital Group and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Binah Capital Group and Perella Weinberg Partners”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Binah Capital Group $160.39 million 0.31 $570,000.00 N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners $648.65 million 3.37 -$17.22 million ($2.37) -10.75

Binah Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Binah Capital Group and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Binah Capital Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perella Weinberg Partners 1 0 2 0 2.33

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential downside of 26.06%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Binah Capital Group.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Binah Capital Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Albany, New York. Binah Capital Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MHC Securities, LLC.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, financial sponsors, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in consumer and retail; energy and energy transition; financial services and FinTech; healthcare; industrials and infrastructure; and technology, telecommunication, and media industries. Perella Weinberg Partners is headquartered in New York, New York.

