Reviewing Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Complete Solaria has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Complete Solaria and Skyworks Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Complete Solaria $87.62 million 1.41 -$269.55 million N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $4.18 billion 3.21 $596.00 million $3.70 22.70

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Complete Solaria.

30.3% of Complete Solaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 44.6% of Complete Solaria shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Complete Solaria and Skyworks Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Complete Solaria 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skyworks Solutions 3 14 5 0 2.09

Complete Solaria presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.28%. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Complete Solaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Complete Solaria is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Complete Solaria and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Complete Solaria -434.43% N/A -118.69% Skyworks Solutions 14.27% 13.71% 10.48%

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Complete Solaria on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Complete Solaria

Complete Solaria, Inc. provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions. It offers its products and services through third party sales partners. The company is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company products are the used in aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, defense, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Irvine, California.

