Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Sells $32,196.30 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $32,196.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 378,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,334.94. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,601,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,702,145. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.43.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2,636.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.