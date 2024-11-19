Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.
Romios Gold Resources Company Profile
Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.
