Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.31% of Profound Medical worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 9.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

PROF opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.83. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PROF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

