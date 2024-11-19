Royce & Associates LP Buys 4,000 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.21% of Mirion Technologies worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $122,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 61.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after buying an additional 1,507,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,111,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,642,000 after buying an additional 1,031,966 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $5,223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 509.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mirion Technologies

In other news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $48,589.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,984,187. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,905 shares of company stock worth $368,439 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:MIR opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $15.98.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

