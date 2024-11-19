Royce & Associates LP Buys 41,000 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 102.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.08% of Golar LNG worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after buying an additional 605,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 74.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 433,299 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,554,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,805,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 163,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.58. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.94 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds cut Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

