Royce & Associates LP Buys 5,550,000 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 485.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,693,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 5.53% of Kopin worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 494.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 703,740 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kopin by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 59,770 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 8.5% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 678,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Kopin stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 109.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

