Royce & Associates LP Has $4.16 Million Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,795 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.68% of EZCORP worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,460,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 449,360 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 59.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 843,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 314,435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 161.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 82,025 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 718,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 127,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP Trading Up 1.2 %

EZCORP stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $660.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EZPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EZCORP

EZCORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.