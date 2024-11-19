Royce & Associates LP Increases Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,757 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Glacier Bancorp worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

