Royce & Associates LP Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 880,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.19% of Kosmos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOS

About Kosmos Energy

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.