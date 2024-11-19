Royce & Associates LP Sells 21,185 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,185 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 283,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 175.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

