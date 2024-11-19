Royce & Associates LP Sells 4,000 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.93% of Zumiez worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zumiez by 67,262.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,389 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 45,783 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $407.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $71,733.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,793.70. This represents a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

