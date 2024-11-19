Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Mattias Stetz Sells 20,000 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $220,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 580,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,933.68. This represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 5.2 %

RSI traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.84. 1,971,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,732. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -592.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSI. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at $1,673,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

