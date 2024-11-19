Russell S. Elmer Sells 81 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 81 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,016.54, for a total transaction of $82,339.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,183.22. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $16.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,022.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,622. The stock has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 156.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $935.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $827.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,061.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,118,867,000 after acquiring an additional 226,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after purchasing an additional 502,845 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 499,668.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,828,000 after buying an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

