RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Ilya Goldshleger Sells 3,100 Shares

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,070. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 4,875 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $224,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 1,330 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $61,352.90.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $161,180.55.

On Friday, October 25th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $154,349.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $156,984.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $154,008.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,529.45.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $154,318.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $155,589.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $155,279.00.

RxSight Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ RXST opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 727.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 854.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RXST shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

