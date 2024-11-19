Sasco Capital Inc. CT Boosts Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 501,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 27,420 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems comprises about 2.7% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned approximately 0.23% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $18,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,009,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,890,000 after acquiring an additional 137,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,403,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,479,000 after purchasing an additional 550,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,852,000 after purchasing an additional 302,752 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,914,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,597,000 after buying an additional 475,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AXTA opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXTA

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.