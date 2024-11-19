Sasco Capital Inc. CT Sells 34,580 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sasco Capital Inc. CT trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,580 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 3.1% of Sasco Capital Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sasco Capital Inc. CT owned about 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $20,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.62. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average of $98.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.60%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

