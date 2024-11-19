Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the quarter. Ralph Lauren accounts for about 2.4% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 210.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

NYSE:RL opened at $207.85 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $120.95 and a 1-year high of $237.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

