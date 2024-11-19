Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 147,520 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 590.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,520 shares during the period. British American Tobacco makes up 3.2% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

