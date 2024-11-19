Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Sells 21,086 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,086 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,912 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,442 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 368.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,563,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,891 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

