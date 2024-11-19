Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,782 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,000,356,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 39,731 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,042.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $195.77 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.13 and a 1-year high of $203.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.28 and its 200 day moving average is $172.83.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

