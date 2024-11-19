Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 450,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after buying an additional 38,724 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,177,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

