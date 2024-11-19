Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $380,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

