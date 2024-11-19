Schwallier Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Schwallier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,008,000. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $176.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $140.48 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

