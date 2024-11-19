Schwallier Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 890 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Schwallier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $241.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $182.23 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

