Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on OTCMKTS:GTBIF Q4 Earnings

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Monday, November 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $286.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.96 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

