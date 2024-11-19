Second Half Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 21.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 420,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $136.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average of $137.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Mizuho cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.29.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

