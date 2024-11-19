Second Half Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after buying an additional 188,580 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,471,128,000 after buying an additional 975,220 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,056 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,495,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,215,998,000 after acquiring an additional 707,705 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $225.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

