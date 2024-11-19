SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lessened its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 925.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmen Romeo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,577,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,644,205.28. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,646 shares of company stock valued at $14,115,934 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $57.43 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

