Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.98 and last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,722,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,666,000 after buying an additional 45,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,187,000 after acquiring an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $189,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 658,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,895,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,703,000 after purchasing an additional 618,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

