ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,712,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This represents a 33.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total value of $69,187.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,173.83. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,231 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,292. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $983.18.

NOW opened at $1,004.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a PE ratio of 156.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $935.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $827.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,061.66.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

