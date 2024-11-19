ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 609554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75. The stock has a market cap of C$284 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.
ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
