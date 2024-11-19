Short Interest in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Declines By 9.7%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

ADC Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

ADCT stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.59. ADC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.