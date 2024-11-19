Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Declines By 6.9%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANEB opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

