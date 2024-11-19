Short Interest in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Decreases By 6.8%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.68. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $797.10 million, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,313 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $82,342.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $190,068.40. The trade was a 30.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Bradford Richmond purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,007. This represents a 17.36 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 764.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BJRI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJ’s Restaurants

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.