Short Interest in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Decreases By 9.9%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 8,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $378,983.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 206,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,068.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $1,720,244.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,244.10. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,986 over the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Braze by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 59.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 15.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRZE. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. Braze has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

