Short Interest in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Declines By 8.0%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 94,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

CVLG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.83. 2,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $749.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $287.89 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Covenant Logistics Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

In other news, Director Bradley A. Moline sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $417,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,602.88. This represents a 12.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 92.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

