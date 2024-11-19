Short Interest in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Increases By 7.9%

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 111,500 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Direct Digital Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of DRCT stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 7.45. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter. Direct Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Direct Digital will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Direct Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.