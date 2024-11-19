Short Interest in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Increases By 7.9%

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 111,500 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Direct Digital Stock Down 16.6 %

Shares of DRCT stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 7.45. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter. Direct Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.66% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Direct Digital will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

Direct Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRCT Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.