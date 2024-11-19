Short Interest in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Decreases By 9.3%

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,190,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 12,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.37. 1,837,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,979. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $178.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.39.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total value of $12,014,289.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 324,539 shares of company stock valued at $46,439,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 77.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after buying an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 595.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,830,000 after acquiring an additional 763,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after buying an additional 739,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.03.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

