Short Interest in Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Increases By 7.1%

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Duos Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Duos Technologies Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DUOT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 4,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,744. Duos Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.

About Duos Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.